Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with loitering and prowling and four counts of felony parties to a crime.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with loitering and prowling, two counts of felony interference with government property and two counts of felony theft by taking.
• A 32-year old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding in a construction zone, improper passing on the left, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road, standards for brake lights, driving without a valid license and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
• A 21-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Cohutta man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of aggravated battery (weapon) and two counts of cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain).
• A 48-year-old Chickamauga man was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• A 48-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI.
