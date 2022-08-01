Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- David Lamar Brooks, 38, 514 Rogers Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
- Kyle Justin Campbell, 32, 965 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree criminal damage to property (private) and reckless driving.
- Dennis Randall Carroll, 52, 5263 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Dustin Michael Coleman, 24, 3957 Halls Chapel Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony stalking.
- Robert Kyle Ellis, 26, 650 S.W. Goode St., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Sergio Miguel Jacinto, 21, 571 Parson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
- Tommy Edward Key, 54, 884 Norton Bridge Road-1A, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and open container violation.
- Christopher Michael Lezotte, 31, 5004 Yellowstone Drive, Flower Branch, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Jordan Landon Roberts, 22, 2201 Etowah Ringgold Road, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Jason Alan Speck, 23, 126 Nassau Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Jorge Luis Fraire-Fraire, 26, 2424 Shahn Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and a lights violation.
- Jaime Izaguirre-Azua, 42, 359 Jupiter Circle N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.
- Mario Perez-Roldan, 39, 1008 May St.-32, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and loitering/prowling.
- Esvin Esau Sanchez De Leon, 28, 1486 Cobb Road-D14, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving without a valid license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
- Ronald Lee Stansell, 73, 2200 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of felony probation violation.
- Alex Raul Zamora, 23, 148 Athens Court-31, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with hijacking a motor vehicle and terroristic threats and acts.
- Philip Joseph Christian, 42, 906 Trammell St.-4, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession of amphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, driving while license is suspended or revoked and misdemeanor shoplifting.
- Tayveon Shanard King, 17, 749 Cascade Drive, Forest Park, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
- Makyleri Divine Waire, 18, 900 Cascade Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
