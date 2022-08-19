Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremy Dewayne Rash, 33, 327 Chevelle Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mickey Lynn Rogers, 55, 201 S. Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Joseph William Autry, 37, 440 Cedar St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dallas Ryan Neel Carter, 34, 1014 Bonanza Place-6, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Isis Valencia Hernandez, 45, 861 Cherokee Boys Estate Road N.E.-B, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to animals.
• Patricia Elaine Layman, 25, 2710 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance.
• Yancey Rakeem Smith, 33, 4500 Shannon Blvd.-11D, Union City, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Docquase Bates, 27, 1336 Mulberry St.-1, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Christopher Jerrid Byers, 30, 124 N. Grimes St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
