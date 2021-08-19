Area Arrests for Aug. 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Felicia Jean Allen, 31, 52 Thoroughbred Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Brandon Dewayne Carson, 46, 318 Meadowlark Drive, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Tandy Dawn Cramer, 34, homeless, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Derrick Dewayne Crider, 43, 180 Windward Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Larry John Fernandez, 26, 301 Chestnut St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and following too closely.
• Thelina Stamey Lawson, 51, 1801 Beechland Place-4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Christopher Blake Whitmore, 22, 207 Rancin Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Rickie Ray Autry Jr., 48, 409 Oak Hills St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
