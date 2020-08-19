Area Arrests for Aug. 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Andre Baker, 30, 1053 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Destiny Ann Braly, 31, 2436 Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, hit and run, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license.
• Skylar Keith Caldwell, 32, 811 Colony Court, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and loitering/prowling.
• Zachary Shane Hall, 21, 816 Shugart Road-A4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with failure to report an accident resulting in property damage, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Courtney Kristen Smith, 28, 322 Quill Gordon Way, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
