Area Arrests for Aug. 21/22

• Matthew David Becerra, 32, 604 Cedar Creek Circle, Sanford, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation (six counts), aggravated sexual battery (two counts) and sexual battery against a child under 16 years of age (three counts).
• Jeffery Allen Jackson, 59, 4026 Spring Place Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with no insurance; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alina Kazantseva, 29, 3033 Alpharetta Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the state probation office with felony probation violation.
• Sheila Renee Patel, 33, 904 Redwine St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, open container violation, safety belts violation (children under 4 years of age) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sydney Cheyenne Payne, 21, 1780 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jamilya Latice Sanders, 34, 1004 Coroy Crow Drive-79, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the state probation office with felony probation violation (two counts).
• Ines Santizo-Gonzalez, 22, 817 E. Oak St., Apopka, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving, aggressive driving, felony fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, speeding and improper lane change or usage.
• Kristie Loucinda Trejo-Cruz, 40, no address listed, was charged Thursday by the state probation office with felony probation violation.
