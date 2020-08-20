Area Arrests for Aug. 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Bradley Eugene Baggett, 50, 329 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• John Horce Bowen, 31, 28 Beechwood Lane, Jasper, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (dwelling) and felony theft by taking.
• Marvin Ray Ledford, 59, 1331 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, cruelty to animals, simple assault (family violence), battery, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, aggravated assault (family violence) and exploiting, willfully inflicting physical pain, physical injury, sexual abuse, mental anguish or unreasonable confinement or willfully depriving essential services to a disabled adult, elder person or resident.
• Keith Lamont Bruce, 47, 1589 Edgewood Road, Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with commercial vehicle driver in possession of drugs.
• Mason Lee Dennington, 42, 129 Blossom Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Darlene Marie Donohue, 57, 158 Pleasant Ridge Circle, Rock Spring, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Audrey Nicole Johnston, 23, 116 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances), open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Shanna Christeen Krahn, 44, 2306 Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with DUI, open container violation, two counts of felony probation violation, passing on a hill crest or curve, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and operating a motor vehicle with suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
• Jeremy Brian Lawless, 33, 422 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Miranda Samurai Tinson, 19, 820 Shugart Road-C3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, financial transaction card theft, false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, financial transaction card fraud and identity theft fraud/using or possessing ID information concerning a person.
• Daniel James Epperson, 55, 306 Kay Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Reece James Epperson, 17, 306 Kay Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Lilianna Amaris Haire, 17, 2056 Mulberry Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Bryan Dewayne Rickett, 34, 483 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.