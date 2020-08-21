Area Arrests for Aug. 22-23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jesse Fain Ellison, 45, 517 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree burglary (forced entry, non-residence), two counts of felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, hit and run, failure to stop at a stop sign, felony theft by receiving stolen property and failure to report an accident.
• Ronnie Christopher Pippin, 35, 605 W. Woodard Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jeremy Matthew Sturgeon, 32, 250 Mary Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (East Ridge, Tennessee).
• Tonia Marie Sweat, 40, 156 Fields Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Sean Xavier White, 24, 2497 Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mark Lee Sims, 24, 168 Horseshoe Way-A204, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
