Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 33-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• A 50-year-old Crandall woman was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
• A 64-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• A 41-year-old Wewahitchka, Florida, man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• A 72-year-old Crandall man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with seatbelts violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI (drugs).
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, violation of Georgia’s hands free law and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshield.
• A 33-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, two counts of felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper lane change or usage, unlawful use of central lane, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, false/statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, second-degree criminal damage to private property, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule 1 drug and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• A 26-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 20-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, DUI (endangering a child), open container violation, safety belts violation (children under 9) and driving without a valid license.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI.
• A 52-year-old Brooklyn, New York, man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and improper registration of vehicle.
• A 23-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI.
• A 68-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor interference with government property, DUI, DUI (endangering a child), open container violation, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and reckless driving.
• An 18-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI under 21.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• A 57-year-old Eton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and operation of a commercial motor vehicle without a valid license.
• A 53-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• A 24-year-old Smithville, Texas, woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/theft of a vehicle, drug-related objects and criminal trespass of property without permission.
