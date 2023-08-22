Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with view obstructed (windshield/other windows), possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under control any controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving on an expired license and speeding.
• A 54-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• A 34-year-old Sugar Valley man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, harassing communications and violation of a family order.
• A 19-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, reckless driving and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
