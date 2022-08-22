Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ami Blair, 24, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Medardo Antonio Castro, 36, 12576 Highway 41, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Lloyd Lee Daniel, 45, 753 Cotton Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Ashley Danielle Griffin, 33, 3531 Lake Kathy Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Justin Ryan Jenkins, 35, 630 Bryson Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, following too closely and reckless driving.
• Crystal Dawn Shelton, 37, 682 W. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of heroin, possession to distribute heroin and possession for tools for the commission of a crime.
• Landon Gage Duckett, 27, 6707 Waterlevel Highway, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), driving with a suspended or revoked license and reduce speed when passing a stationary emergency/towing/maintenance vehicle.
• Jesse Fain Ellison, 47, 179 Hardee Road, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Diego Gomez-Medina, 25, 805 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and a taillights violation.
• Rebecca Lee Grover, 31, 1959 Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Gail Annette Hall, 56, 1201 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a lights violation.
• Jeremy Dewayne Harrison, 29, 525 E. Austin Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI (less safe).
• Randall Lee Harrison, 35, 442 Keener Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Carlos Humberto Hernandez-Molinero, 27, 900 Airport Road, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and speeding.
• Alexis Grace King, 19, 234 Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI under 21, safety belts violation, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Arnulfo Martinez-Rabadan, 37, 651 Howard Leonard Road, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Oscar Peralta, 20, 812 Mattie Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI under 21 and failure to maintain lane.
• Penelope Lynn Ponders, 46, 296 Brandon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI.
• Damian Jesus Rivera, 29, 251 Lakewood Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and open container violation.
• Harrison Lee Scott, 32, 1505 Augusta Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane and failure to use signal.
• Analy Utrera, 17, 305 Fields Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Jason Charles Wilson, 48, 252 Wilson Road, Ranger, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering and prowling, open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Nicholas Thomas Kirby, 17, 62 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with failure to obey a traffic control device and DUI under 21.
• Zachariah Phillip Smith, 26, 435 Kile Lane S.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, following too closely, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Gaspar Tomas-Pedro, 25, 1564 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
