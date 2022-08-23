Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremiah Keith Duckett, 41, 4946 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Vanessa Marie Francis, 37, 5166 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Misty Dawn Gaddis, 38, 2113 Highway 2 E., Crandall, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and theft by extortion.
• Lee Alpha Grogan, 53, 127 Third Ave. Extension, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Darren Davion Harris, 36, 201 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Carlos Adrian Martinez Jr., 24, 3001 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Daniel Eric Pimentel, 29, 700 Virginia Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, hit and run, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
• Adam Ryley Thurmond, 48, 90 Harden Drive, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Jai Vondale White, 47, 20 Wesley Mill Drive, Adairsville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Truett Anthony Payne, 58, 1853 Clement Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
