Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with pedestrian under the influence, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony interference with government property.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.
• A 41-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with third-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggravated assault (family violence), aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer while the officer was on duty and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• A 17-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 47-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with drug-related objects violation.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI (drugs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.