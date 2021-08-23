Area Arrests for Aug. 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Allen Beck, 45, 606 Clark St.-11, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Terry Lee Buckner, 56, 92 Evergreen Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Jason Andre Hackney, 49, 3169 Sonya Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence) and first-degree criminal damage to public property.
• Omar Mendez, 34, 1208 Tacoma Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, open container violation, impeding the flow of traffic, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Amy Ann Rosario, 35, 3785 South Dixie Highway-2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, DUI (endangering a child), open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Ashley Denise Russell, 27, 502 Lovers Lane, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure fo appear.
• Alexander Zuniga, 24, 311 Park St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, running a red light and driving without insurance.
• Andrew Blake Baldwin, 21, 1456 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, felony interference with government property, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and pedestrian under the influence.
• Christopher Lee Brown, 41, 300 Autumn Court-7, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Abraham Calderon-Albor, 34, 812 Red Clay Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.
• Elaine Carol Engle, 57, 844 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Randall Shaun Engle, 56, 844 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Jariel Figueroa, 21, 1894 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.