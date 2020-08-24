Area Arrests for Aug. 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ismael Belman-Centeno, 42, 4015 Wood Lane, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor stalking, aggravated assault, aggravated assault (family violence) and aggressive driving.
• Armando Espinosa Jr., 20, 33 Pathway, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State patrol with DUI under age 21, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Anthony Lamar Fisher, 43, 4169 Alf St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving too fast of conditions, no operating brake lights or signal devices, driving without insurance, failure to maintain lane and operating a motor vehicle with suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
• Amber Vanice Fowler, 33, 4855 Highway 286, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (drugs), DUI (endangering a child under 14) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Christian Hunter Gillespie, 18, 512 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and violation of the state's hands-free law.
• Jacob Ibarguen Jewet, 28, 422 Benton St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Katie Leanna-Illa Williams, 30, 319 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Bridget Miranda Dalton, 42, Henagar, Alabama, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, felony interference with government property, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Daniel Andres De La Fuente, 22, 736 Fielding St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and speeding.
• Leanna Autumn Duckett, 28, 108 Charlotte's Web Drive, Ellijay, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI and distracted driving.
• Calvin Elliotte Henshaw, 41, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, two counts of felony probation violation, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, driving too fast for conditions and improper exhaust system.
• Gary Andrew Long, 44, 96 Old Federal Road Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Warren Long Sr., 49, 96 Old Federal Road Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Clemente Martinez-Pina, 44, 623 Fourth Ave.-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and following too closely.
• Brandon Lee Redwine, 40, 274 Henry Gallman Road, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• Hander Estib Ruiz-Garcia, 19, 115 W. Skyview Drive-10, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, tire violation, hit and run, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and failure to report an accident.
• Alexander Alvaro Deleon, 23, 1247 Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Chelsie Brooke Hall, 23, 1203 Valley Road, Jasper, Alabama, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Joshua Duran Jackson, 29, 4374 Bass McHan Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Dane Nader Momtahen, 33, 1452 Fox Bridge Road S.E.-J, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Hector Peinado, 50, 884 Manis Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and by the Dalton Police Department with failure to maintain lane and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Devin Michael Perkins, 21, 412 Treadwell Road-Apt. 104, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear and driving without a valid license.
• Jacob Hunter Sitton, 18, 590 Sequoyah Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of alcohol by a minor, felony interference with government property and simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer.
• Mauricio Vasquez-Reynoso, 33, 801 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to yield when entering or crossing a road and headlights and other lights violation.
• Adrian Scott Stanley, 37, 305 Scenic Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.