Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 62-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 32-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug (opium) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 50-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 3/4/5 drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).
• A 39-year-old Calhoun man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 41-year-old Dallas man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with prohibition on nude/sexually explicit electronic transmission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.