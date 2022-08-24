Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dylan Beau Burch, 26, 363 Katie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and parole violation.
• Flor Leticia Delgado, 56, 6641 2 St., Desert Hot Springs, California, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct and misdemeanor stalking.
• Manuel Fraire Jr., 26, 604 Redbird Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Eduardo Javier Leyva, 21, 2220 Holly Terrace-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain), cruelty to children (see/hear/commit forcible felony/battery/family violence) and battery (family violence).
• Bianca Ameia Lumpkin, 30, 175 Poinsetta Way, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Scott Rendale Millsap, 55, 127 Handcar Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Priscilla Ann Padilla, 30, 14881 Palm Drive-C3, Desert Hot Springs, California, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and aggravated stalking.
• Charles Allen Reed, 35, 174 Murray One Place, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Brian Emiliano Reyna, 19, 99 Crestview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Kristie Nicole Stalker, 43, 7578 Elliott Family Parkway, Dawsonville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Garrett Sturdivant, 25, 596 Thompson Hill Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and disorderly conduct.
• Greg Lynn Patterson, 47, 770 Callahan Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Kirby Taylor Patterson, 30, 2308 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 3 drug and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
