Area Arrests for Aug. 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ronnie Lee Meyers, 60, 464 Crown Lake Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated sexual battery.
• Dana Charles Patterson, 35, 504 James St., Rossville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by deception, sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Hernan Gustavo Peinado, 20, 139 Timbervale Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Skylar Pittman, 21, 3257 Hidden Valley Circle, Lawrenceville, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, trafficking in meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 3/4/5 drug with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, speeding, driving without insurance, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and reckless driving.
• Henton Dwight Reed, 53, 914 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by state probation with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jonathan Lee Whitener, 43, 107 Briarwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
