Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, contempt of Superior Court, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• A 36-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession of drug-related items.
• A 40-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 33-year-old East Ridge, Tennessee, man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, speeding and reckless driving.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, DUI (multiple substances), driving without insurance and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
