Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Susan Lynne Brackett, 37, 606 Clark St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and open container violation.
• Christopher Lee Carter, 37, 164 Hall Drive, LaFayette, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Laderron Freeman, 20, 2013 Daisy St., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Christie Michelle Hall, 49, 3642 Colston Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without insurance.
• Amberly Nicole Hancock, 26, 172 Millsap Lane, Rock Spring, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gregory Brooks Harmon, 40, 5107 Old Dalton Cleveland Highway-5, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Anthony Lamar Harris, 58, 1407 Mack St.-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 2 drug, sale of a schedule 1/2 drug and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Robin Renee Heath, 56, 236 Wagner Drive-D, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Trent Garrick Keener, 28, 363 Highway 286, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth with intent to distribute. trafficking meth or amphetamine and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• Donald Joseph King, 50, 105 E. Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• George Thomas Muse, 59, 2854 Pleasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Mildred Michelle Trotter, 50, 4340 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
