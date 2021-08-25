Area Arrests for Aug. 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James P. Moore Chavarria, 32, 37 Cotton Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing/attempting to elude police, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, simple battery, criminal trespass and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
• Gabriel Hernandez-Cruz, 41, 413 Sloans Gap Road-lot 6, Ocoee, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Alenandria Nicole Keese, 29, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Aaron Michael Kirby, 44, 1428 Groves Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Brody Allen Moore Sr., 43, 1300 Georgia Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Marcelino Pablo-Pablo, 37, 801 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated identity fraud, giving false information to a law officer and possession/display/use of false/altered identification.
• Gary Brian Walraven, 46, 1188 Roland Hayes Parkway S.W., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Lucius David White, 30, 1211 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Mary Ann Clark, 56, 217 Garry Lane, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Andrew Mitchel Littleton, 34, 21 New Hope Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of deposit account fraud (bad checks) greater than or equal to $1,500.
