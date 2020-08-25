Area Arrests for Aug. 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jong Yun Baek, 56, 2301 Parkside Walk, Marietta, was charged Monday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with fugitive from justice (Florida).
• Jacob Ervin Pitts, 20, 706 Ridgewood Lane-8, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21 and operating a vehicle without proper tag/decal.
• James Edward Ray Jr., 37, 1108 Dozier St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (alcohol/controlled substance in blood/urine) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Fletcher Henry McNabb, 34, 2894 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and criminal trespass.
• Diana Quijano, 20, 409 Claude St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, reckless driving and two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign.
