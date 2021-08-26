Area Arrests for Aug. 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Derrick Dakota Bratcher, 31, 31 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Adam Edgar Combs, 42, 476 Kirby Young Road-9, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass and two counts of simple assault (family violence).
• Joshua Wayne Sutton, 36, 69 Thornton Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Katie Leanna-Illa Williams, 31, 319 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Shaun Lee Wood, 27, 167 Neptune Drive-403, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane/wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane and two counts of obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Blake Paul Peavy, 40, 799 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, violation of a family violence order and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.