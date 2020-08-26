Area Arrests for Aug. 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ronald DeWayne Shropshire, 46, 254 Mount Carmel Church Road-F, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Timothy Dewayne Boling, 57, 112 Wiltshire Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's office with parole violation.
• Kevin Vernon Hill, 55, 1306 Underwood St.-312, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Ronald Keith McClain, 46, 208 Chris Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Garrison Reed Mulkey, 23, 908 Sierra Place-42, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI; failure to stop/yield when emerging from an alley, driveway or building; and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
• Gonzalo Alvaro Sanchez Jr., 29, 2389 Spring Place Smyrna Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dezmond Hakeem Smith, 23, 429 Claude St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery.
• John Edison Nguyen, 38, 4217 Prospect Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Fernando Sosa-Mejia, 35, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without operating brake lights or signal devices and driving without a valid license.
• Tiffany Lynn Stone, 36, 245 Toria Trace, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
