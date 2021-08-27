Area Arrests for Aug. 28/29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ronald Kevin Manis, 57, 6990 Lass Cass Pike, Lass Cass, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Blake Paul Peavy, 40, 799 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), simple battery, misdemeanor failure to appear, violation of a family violence order and aggravated stalking.
