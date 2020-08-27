Area Arrests for Aug. 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brittany Kaye Parks, 27, 2366 Old Federal Road N.-Unit F, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct, battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder violation.
• Zachary Lee Roberts, 24, 1003 Autumn Village Court, Duluth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Princeton Rashad Smith, 26, 458 Birch St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery and felony probation violation.
• Luis Angel Dela-Pena, 20, 401 Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, sodomy, loitering/prowling, no operating brake lights or signal devices, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and headlights and other lights violation.
• Lynette Kay Simpson, 60, 129 Scout Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Sammuel Mardogueo Tomas-Bernardo, 24, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance).
• Geremias Tomas-Deleon, 32, 308 Janice St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance).
• Ricardo David Vasquez, 21, 1135 Orman St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.