Area Arrests for Aug. 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Brittany Kaye Parks, 27, 2366 Old Federal Road N.-Unit F, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct, battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder violation.

• Zachary Lee Roberts, 24, 1003 Autumn Village Court, Duluth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Princeton Rashad Smith, 26, 458 Birch St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery and felony probation violation.

• Luis Angel Dela-Pena, 20, 401 Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, sodomy, loitering/prowling, no operating brake lights or signal devices, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and headlights and other lights violation.

• Lynette Kay Simpson, 60, 129 Scout Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Sammuel Mardogueo Tomas-Bernardo, 24, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance).

• Geremias Tomas-Deleon, 32, 308 Janice St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance).

• Ricardo David Vasquez, 21, 1135 Orman St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.

