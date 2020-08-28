Area Arrests for Aug. 29-30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Salvador Barragan, 23, 3074 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Arturo Adrian Clavel, 25, 814 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), DUI (endangering a child), operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, safety belts violation (children under 9) and texting while driving.
• Karen Martinez, 19, 290 Webb Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, running a red light, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Laura Ann Reeves, 34, 299 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.
• Dustin Corey Stanley, 33, 400 N. Thornton Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony enticing a child for indecent purposes.
• Rodney Shan Trotter Jr., 43, 299 Townsend Circle, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, running a red light, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and failure to maintain lane.
• Rena Faith Woods, 22, 3224 Shepard Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Larry Frank Gulledge Jr., 41, 117 Rosemary Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Isaiah Sky Logan, 24, 784 Liberty Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun) and public drunkenness.
• Alberto Daniel Rodriguez, 19, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), use of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Lucius David White, 29, 1211 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, giving false information to a law officer, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
