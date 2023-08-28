Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts (family violence) and simple battery (family violence).
• A 37-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (family violence), third-degree cruelty to children and simple battery (family violence).
• A 64-year-old Ringgold man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and loitering/prowling.
• A 26-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony shoplifting and misdemeanor shoplifting and by the Dalton Police Department with failure to appear on traffic charges.
• A 49-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 49-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with seat belts violation (adults), driving without a license, DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
• A 33-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without a valid license, DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 29-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 27-year-old Meigs, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• A 61-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with operating a vessel with improper registration and operation of a watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor.
• A 61-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 32-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 32-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 32-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 38-year-old Clarksville, Tennessee, man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and no operating brake lights or signal devices.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• A 55-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 40-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI (drugs).
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane and failure to maintain lane.
