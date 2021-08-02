Area Arrests for Aug. 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jason Allen Blackerby, 42, 502 Shamrock Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Patsy Earleen Bryson, 58, 2782 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Kaleb Danelle Cooks, 21, 117 Jon Court, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Shannon Marie Lepore-Frank, 35, 206 Cheryl Lane-206, Summerville, South Carolina, was charged Friday by the Georgia Department of Public Safety with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug and drugs not in the original container.
• Michael Keith Adams, 46, 109 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with a violation of Georgia's hands-free law, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Charlotte Lyn Boling, 52, 353 Third Ave. E., Eton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (drugs).
• Joshua David Brothers, 35, 601 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Carlos Adrian Garcia, 20, 213 Westwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first- and second-degree home invasion with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Gary O'Neal Leming, 33, 1034 Ben Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Sammy Birchfield, 77, 395 Callie Jones Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated assault (family violence).
• Samuel Thomas Carleton, 26, 1240 Legal Park, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Robert Eugene Lynn, 51, 125 Felker Circle N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Miguel Martinez-Lopez, 24, 700 Woodland Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, aggravated sexual battery and simple assault.
• Blake Paul Peavy, 40, 799 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple battery and two counts of aggravated assault (family violence).
• Adam Ivan Ramirez, 24, 3075 Normandy Drive, Horn Lake, Mississippi, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (DeSoto County, Mississippi).
• Michael Eugene Thomas, 58, 221 Crisp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery, third-degree cruelty to children, simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.
• Jessica Destiny Torres, 24, 205 Fields Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Rene Lopez-Ronquillo, 36, 122 Minnow Trail, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (weapon), battery on an unborn child and obstructing an emergency call.
