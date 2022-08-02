Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- James Robert Baker, 51, 12 Woodberry Drive, Silver Creek, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Ronnie Bohannon, 30, 197 Country Road 349, Sweetwater, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Edward Lee Burgess, 60, 157 Chappell Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Christopher Joe Chambers, 23, 949 Carters Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony interference with government property and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
- Brandon Kyle Fowler, 32, 239 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Amber Rena Goff, 31, 3242 Satcher Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
- Mindy Machell Hagadone, 52, 400 N. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
- Devon Lane Huffines, 23, 5121 Mark Brown Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
- Rocky Dale Killian, 57, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Teresa Lynn Manis, 39, 1707 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
- David Maya-Rico, 42, 1201 High Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Kenneth Siedl, 57, homeless, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Billy Eugene Slaughter, 61, 400 N. Thornton Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
- Andrew Keith Walker, 30, 972 Leonard Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
- Christopher Paul Casson, 37, 114 N. Sixth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
- Shannon Denise Phelps, 38, 1376 Floodtown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.