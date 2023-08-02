Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 54-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old LaFayette man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
