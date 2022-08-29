Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Stephen Randall Lankford, 42, 110 Pinehill Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• David Craig Peden Jr., 59, 117 Savannah Way, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Anthony Bryan Phillips, 43, 114 Stafford Way, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of felony probation violation and felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Elizabeth Ann Steele, 41, 4044 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Randal Walkey Jr., 31, 5135 Mitchell Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ashley Virginia Bell, 43, 925 Stoneleigh Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks) and exploiting/depriving services to disabled/elderly/resident.
• Brittani Leeanne Bryson, 26, 209 Griffin St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence) and possession of meth.
• Alexis Martinez Garcia, 24, 411 Cherokee Lane N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Seth Johnny Gilbert, 27, 1705 Fox Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Sarah Beth Killough, 34, 8689 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Wesley Garrett Quarles, 25, 8166 Highway 411 N., Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI (less safe) and driving too fast for conditions.
• Landon Clay Williams, 17, 264 Crest Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• Mark Anthony Bishop, 33, 1260 Harwick St., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jaydon Tylor Denton, 19, 311 Sparks Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, loitering/prowling, conspiracy to commit a felony and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Victor Manuel Estrada, 17, 1422 Bay Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI under 21, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, speeding, reckless driving, possession of alcohol by a minor and driving permit holder driving without class C or higher licensed driver 21 or older in vehicle.
• Misoney Gooden, 30, 1560 Roswell Road, Marietta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Emmanuel Jacobo, 24, 536 Burgess Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, hit and run, flashing red or yellow signals violation and failure to report an accident.
• Naomi Diane McMillen, 39, 448 Hard Work Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Garrett Jackson Brown, 21, 4 Brittany Court, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching from the rear, following too closely, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Marcus Lee Jones, 36, 733 McGowan Road, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI (drugs), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael Munoz, 22, 1505 Margaret Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment, simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Danny Ulvert Seymour Jr., 53, 1528 W. Walnut Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew David Tyler Smith, 29, 187 Clarks Loop, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Robert Winters Jr., 57, 220 Hester Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of sale of a schedule 3, 4 or 5 drug.
