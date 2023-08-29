Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 43-year-old Crandall man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth,
• A 53-year-old Crandall woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 23-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and felony failure to appear.
• A 27-year-old Crandall man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 26-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute, misdemeanor failure to appear, two counts of possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
