• Ricky Eugene Cox, 60, 122 Cherokee Ave., Nelson, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Karen Denise Maddox, 50, 1178 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Austin Drake Bagwell, 27, 379 Fairview Road N.W., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of fourth-degree forgery (checks), third-degree forgery (check) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jase Paul Chastain, 24, 1057 Rollins Ketchum Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Luis Salvador Delatorre-Cabrera, 23, 1136 James St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Clifford Eugene Greeson Jr., 47, 611 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Crystal Antoinette Greeson, 39, 611 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Miranda Maria Headrick, 26, 2372 Bryant Circle, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• John Tyler Lumpkin, 26, 175 Poinsetta Way, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Ricardo David Vasquez, 23, 1135 Orman St., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Rena Faith Woods, 24, 3224 Shepard Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
