Area Arrests for Aug. 31

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Rodger Lee Baynes, 43, 746 New Hope Church Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Israel Ignacio Cervantes, 36, 801 N. Selvidge St.-10, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), simple battery, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of unlawful for a person employed by or associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity through the commission of a crime, two counts of unlawful for any person to commit any offense with the intent to obtain or earn membership or maintain or increase his or her status or position in a criminal street gang and unlawful for any person to acquire or maintain through criminal gang activity any interest in or control of any real or personal property including money.
• Steven Dwayne Dykes, 23, 160 Confederacy Road, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Anthony Craig Gregory, 56, 2454 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Trent Alan Braswell, 25, 1104 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, carrying a concealed weapon and felony tampering with evidence.
• Oscar Adrian Fernandez-Silva, 22, 1426 Classic Chase Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery (weapon) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Jessica Lee Prince, 24, 1652 Fox Bridge Road S.E.-22, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Matthew Randall Crump, 32, 2981 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of aggressive driving, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless conduct, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17), open container violation, littering highway and reckless driving.
• Bobby Joe Rasnake Jr., 56, 920 Avenue F, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Anthony Resendiz, 18, 1127 James St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21 and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Efrain Jose Rivera-Rios, 30, 1600 Underwood St.-4, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Justin Kyle Stewart, 26, 217 Rustic View Drive, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
