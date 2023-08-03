Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Crandall man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor theft by taking, criminal damage to business property and burglary (forced entry, residence).
• A 28-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, speeding and driving with an expired driver's license.
• A 51-year-old Rome woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 38-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence), misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• A 28-year-old Adairsville woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/other, first-degree forgery and identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
