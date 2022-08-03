Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Aaron Keith Clark, 34, 117 Downing St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with six counts of misdemeanor shoplifting, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Delirese Moesha Dewalt, 25, 1823 Brady Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Justin Fricks, 37, 2616 Euharlee Road, Taylorsville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass, simple battery and aggravated assault.
• Adriana Garza, 34, 1809 Shadow Lane-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Kareem Sirus Mitchell, 39, 303 Sycamore Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Sasha Teresa Weaver, 33, 421 Clark St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Alexandria Rahnea Branson, 20, 837 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Bohn Fallon, 36, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Steven Johnson, 41, 300 Sunrise Ridge Road, Baldwin, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances) and speeding.
• Kenneth Lamar Miller, 38, 4255 Flint Hill Road, Acworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Jesus Mora, 17, 120 Greenbay Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving too fast for conditions, possession of marijuana and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
