Area Arrests for Aug. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Caldwell Chase II, 20, 256 Hillcrest Circle, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• Joshua Loran Carter, 41, 373 Alexander Circle S.E., Marietta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Betty Crystal Holloway, 31, 220 Scobie Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Demetrez Reese, 39, 142 Juliet Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and as a fugitive from justice (from Florida).
• Devangbhal Patel, 32, 1680 Danville Road, Harrisburg, Kentucky, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and simple battery (family violence).
• Sergio Sanchez-Pimentel, 32, 506 Colter Drive-C, Dalton, was placed on hold Friday at the Whitfield County jail for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
• Abus Lee Davis, 54, 109 Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree criminal damage to private property and possession of meth.
• Edgar Fraire-Rendon, 26, 1412 Burgess Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• James Steven Kilpatrick, 55, 4085 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Cesar Perez Lara, 17, 1111 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of marijuana, trafficking 160 ounces or more of low THC oil, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane.
• Rita Jimenez-Lopez, 22, 703 Belwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and brake lights or turn signals required.
• Mauricio Antonio Lopez, 33, 807 Parkway Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, a head lights violation, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and destroying or removing property subject to a security interest.
• Terry Hill Newton, 41, 220 Scobie Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Rayburn Ray Smolik Jr., 24, 435 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (other, weapon) and simple battery (family violence).
• Eduardo Chavez, 58, 1498 Mineral Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Department of Natural Resources with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Edgar Cruz, 26, 1727 Lanier St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Tory Goodwin, 38, 4332 Ohls Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of meth.
• Alec Matthew Harrison, 27, 6865 Worley Road, Cumming, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects (first and second offense).
• Timothy Antonio Morris, 48, 105 Mallory Drive N.W.-A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, an open container violation and running a red light.
• Diego Alfredo Vergara, 25, 4009 Sydney Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, three counts of aggravated assault (gun) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony, battery or false imprisonment).
• Destiny Lacree Long, 27, 354 Horseshoe Way-F202, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Moises Saul Sanchez, 25, 1037 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, DUI (endangering a child), failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• James Eddie Shelton Jr., 30, 2532 Brown Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Creuna Esay Laking Welch, 32, 3218 Bates Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
