Area Arrests for Aug. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alexis Danielle Austin, 26, 3608 Timothy Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Thomas Deon Bailey, 28, 2778 Rideout Lane-C309, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by conversion.
• Carla Kaye Cabaniss, 43, 160 Dogwood Way, Charleston, West Virginia, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Baldwin County, Alabama) and driving without a valid license.
• Michael Markay Caldwell, 35, 1242 Shadow Ridge Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Leah Leigh Eller, 33, 2220 Golden Valley Drive, Lawrenceville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Terry Lee Fowler, 52, 714 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Robert Anibal Lucaz Hardeman, 21, 450 Schmitt Road-31, Rossville, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
• Joshua Shane Hood, 30, 1821 Old LaFayette Road-A, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper lane change or usage, tinted or obscuring tag on license plate and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Thomas Christopher Latham, 43, 1213 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ricardo Alejandro Molina-Delabra, 26, 2507 Zoysia Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Shannon Edward Weaver, 38, 1368 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Sandra Wilson, 61, 629 Peters St.-C, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
