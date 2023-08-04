Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 60-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 23-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 48-year-old Rome man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and felony failure to appear.
• A 54-year-old Cohutta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Cohutta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear and battery.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, misdemeanor failure to appear, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 57-year-old homeless man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery, possession of meth and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• A 66-year-old Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.
