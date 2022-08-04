Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Lee Edwards, 35, 3344 Hurricane Road-B, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Micheal Eugene Harris, 43, 123 George Brock Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jesse James Hitt, 43, 265 Skylark Way, Jasper, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs), violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Donald Lee Townsend Jr., 47, 305 Brody Drive, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• James Bryan Cronan, 34, 250 Saddle Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances) and failure to maintain lane.
• James Lewis Ward, 44, 1609 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of second-degree criminal damage to private property.
