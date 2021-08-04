Area Arrests for Aug. 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cody Adam Callaway, 32, 972 Liner Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Deanna Aleathea Clay, 48, 3116 Hummingbird Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joshua Mitchell Cothran, 24, 946 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Lamar Rogers, 50, 205 Hardin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alexis Antionette Westbrook, 23, 935 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Mackie Macletter Willis, 58, 502 Fifth Ave., Lindale, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and driving without insurance.
• Alisha Faye York, 30, 647 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jerry Lamar Bramblett Jr., 30, 250 Callie Jones Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• John Castro, 35, 103 Azalea Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.