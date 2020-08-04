Area Arrests for Aug. 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Andrew Ash, 24, 494 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), two counts of battery/simple battery (family violence) and criminal trespass.
• Gregory Cornelius Thaxton Jr., 23, 6014 Arcadia Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
• Micah Shane Gibson, 46, 300 Viola Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
• Ivory Danielle Crawford, 40, 60 Panda Lane, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs), crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
• Charles Christopher Cummings, 32, 60 Panda Lane, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and no operating brake lights or signal devices.
• Bryson Hunter Gallman, 23, 2017 James Court N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Aaron Phillip Gilbert, 24, 1116 Willowdale Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charlene Vick, 64, 229 Myers St.-A, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, improper use of central turn lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping and DUI (drugs).
• Tommy Wayne Ellard, 40, 1351 Wiggins Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, battery (family violence), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
