Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Pedro Jimenez, 64, 5599 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Jesse James Hitt, 43, 265 Skylark Way, Jasper, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs), parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Stacey Eugene Jones, 54, 15 W. Stapp Drive, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500).
• Oscar Raheem Adams, 29, 144 Earls Way, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin Dewayne Fowler, 34, 979 Temple Grove, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• Jennifer Deanndy Mayes, 44, Davidson County, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Misty Michele Moore, 34, 3371 Crider Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Joshua Wayne Stephens, 36, 1708 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jordan Dean White, 31, 1803 Ryman Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with drugs not in the original container and disorderly conduct.
• Caleb Matthew Williamson, 30, 432 McEntire Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Joe William Carroll, 47, 204 Dusty Dixie Farm, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Samuel Alexey Jones, 22, 186 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with failure to obey a traffic control device, fleeing/attempting to elude police and possession of marijuana.
• Nicolas Ortiz-Hernandez, 33, 745 Liberty Drive-331, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and no operating brake lights or signal devices.
