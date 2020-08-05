Area Arrests for Aug. 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joseph Benjamin Aultman, 33, 2501 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• David Lee Hicks, 23, 619 N. Seventh Ave.-Apt. 1, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Samantha Lilian Human, 30, 2712 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Leonardo Miranda-Crespo, 38, 415 Cattleman Drive-B, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Chris Renae Mitchell, 49, 4117 Bob Wyatt Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth and possession to distribute meth.
• Harold Edward Phillips, 66, 856 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Jessica Rosealee Prince, 30, 2725 Pleasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Damon Ralphe'al Traylor, 25, 270 Keller Drive, McDonough, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, battery, speeding, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Kathy Jean Welch, 58, 236 Wagner Drive-D, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Derrick Dewayne Raines, 28, 47 Spring Lake Drive, Trenton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.