Area Arrests for Aug. 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Krystal Elaine Chapman, 36, 619 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Colton Ray Jones, 19, 1085 Cavender Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Tristan James Menzl, 20, 207 Royal Oak Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with fugitive from justice (Scott County, Iowa).
• Ermon Bud Mulkey III, 39, 718 Cedar Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Patricia Ann Patterson, 65, 1915 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jason Charles Serritt, 39, 291 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Brandon Lee Voyles, 33, 4357 Tibbs Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
