Area Arrests for Aug. 7/8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Lauren Elizabeth Bates, 30, 8237 Patterson Road, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Glenn Aaron Croom, 23, 4400 N. Emerald Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, safety belts violation and driving without a license.
• Joseph Michael Elder, 60, 406 Cherokee Trail, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with drugs not in the original container, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and safety belts violation.
• James Steven Kilpatrick, 56, 4085 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Demetres Antwoine Love, 45, 100 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Jeff Thomas Prevatt, 50, 1228 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Keith Joseph Akins, 50, 424 Ranger Place, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Salvador Espinoza Alejandre Jr., 26, 1611 Tech Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault (weapon) and simple battery (family violence).
• Rita Kay Dodson, 60, 3181 Old Crider Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kimberly Kathleen McCollum, 42, 120 Biscayne Blvd., Rossville, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• William Thomas Rice, 40, 62 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
