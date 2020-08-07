Area Arrests for Aug. 8-9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Juan Adolfo Bautista-Perez, 18, 703 Morningside Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of child molestation.
• John Eugene Collins Jr., 37, 1015 Sheila Court N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to slow at a yield sign and reckless driving.
• Jeremy Parker Curtis, 47, 463 Valley Drive, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Cody Dewayne McClure, 26, 135 Charlotte Drive-16, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Hipolito Morales-Diaz, 32, 507 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (forced entry, nonresidence).
• Jonathan Rodriguez, 40, 109 Santa Fe Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Heather Kay Anne Brown, 33, 306 Fleming St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.
• Betty Crystal Holloway, 31, 220 Scobie Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
