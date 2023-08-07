Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 44-year-old Ringgold man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• An 18-year-old Fort Oglethorpe woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 60-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, cruelty to animals and violation of a family violence order.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, hit and run, following too closely and driving without a valid license.
• A 29-year-old Missoula, Montana, man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and speeding.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and when lighted headlights and other lights required.
• A 39-year-old Resaca woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation and felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, reckless driving, impeding the flow of traffic, when lighted headlights and other lights required, improper stopping/parking on roadway and safety belts violation.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• A 59-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 22-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and when lighted headlights and other lights required.
• A 21-year-old Resaca man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 63-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old Resaca man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug, DUI (multiple substances), open container violation, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
• A 61-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 53-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.