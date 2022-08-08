Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jesica Renea Carroll, 32, 1546 River Road-E, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny.
• Tristian Vaughn Kirkland, 20, 111 Bowie Lane, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Johnny Lee Woodrupp, 35, 4146 Whitfield St., Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Ajtun-Sajqui Jevne Abimael, 32, 2521 S.W. 44th St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving without a valid license, open container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Timothy River Bishop, 24, 211 Dogwood Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• James Clayton Hubrectsen, 39, 169 McNeese Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Brian Patrick Malone, 42, 1802 Shadow Lane-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, improper turn and unlawful use of central lane.
• Parris Ryan Owenby, 29, 682 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with burglary (forced entry, residence).
• Charles Winston Parson, 67, 528 Plainview Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.
• Cory Bryant Quinn, 33, 303 Skyline Drive, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, violating restrictions of a driver’s license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (endangering a child under 14).
• Rachael Joann Stamou, 38, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-707, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault (family violence).
• Lindsey Michelle Wimpey, 35, 670 Knight Road, Ranger, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alan Daniel Cruz-Caballero, 24, 446 Frontier Trail, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances) and failure to maintain lane.
• Melissa Ann Johnson, 46, 114 Squire Drive, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Randy Lynn Ledford, 28, 1070 Cohutta Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Peggy Ann Mitchell, 61, 1014 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth.
• Juan Luis Prieto Jr., 43, 711 Northview Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Edward Lamar Smith, 51, 1458 New Hope Church Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Hunter Cole Vetter, 23, 3837 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances) and improper backing.
• Scott Michael Wish, 55, 925 Mountain View Road, Trion, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and second-degree forgery.
• Austin David Henery, 26, 360 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Eduardo Lacayo, 33, 7326 Shady Vail Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor stalking, DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
